headset

Offline



Posts: 5 248





Posts: 5 248 Super Sunday - Judgement Day! « on: Today at 09:22:24 AM »



headset goes in with a bit of a tricky 6 fold on games that matter on the last day of the premier league season.



Brentford to beat Leeds United.



Burnley to draw with Newcastle



Liverpool to beat Wolves



Man City to beat Aston Villa



Arsenal V Everton - draw.



Norwich V Tottenham - away win.





and that's the last bets of the league season







Of course, the showpiece game of the season is next week when Liverpool take on Real Madrid for the title of Champions Of Europe





Enjoy super sunday folks







