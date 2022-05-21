headset

he obviously had his target and let one lad past - he must have shit himself until he was in clear and past him - I bet he was expecting it in mind.



fucking lunatics and bastards for knife-type crime down in London.



a cracking city in parts but it must have you on edge due to the amount of head the balls roaming about tooled up... No wonder they've upped the stop and search policy - despite that it will cause issues further down the line from the do-gooder types. fuck em i would say get them searced black or white if it stops nutters like this fucker in the video



https://news.sky.com/video/ricky-morgan-cctv-shows-horror-movie-machete-attack-on-tube-12617622