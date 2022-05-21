Scottish cup final...
I will have one eye on this one and one on Sunderland with a cheeky bet when the teams are announced.
Of course, I'm going Rangers in a forecast - providing he plays which I'm sure he will be.
I'm going Tavs brother James Tavernier to score 1st 3-1 Rangers
a little catchy tune to get you all in the mood this sunny morning before you nail your colours to the mast for this afternoon's games..
MON THE BEARS - make up for the midweek loss in Europe!
a decent voice on the pub singer belowhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-YGBEa-5NR0