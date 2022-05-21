Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Glasgow Rangers V Heart of Midlothian  (Read 198 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
« on: Today at 06:35:50 AM »
Scottish cup final...

I will have one eye on this one and one on Sunderland with a cheeky bet when the teams are announced.

Of course, I'm going Rangers in a forecast - providing he plays which I'm sure he will be.

I'm going Tavs brother James Tavernier to score 1st 3-1 Rangers :ukfist:


a little catchy tune to get you all in the mood this sunny morning before you nail your colours to the mast for this afternoon's games..

MON THE BEARS - make up for the midweek loss in Europe!

a decent voice on the pub singer below


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-YGBEa-5NR0
Logged
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:19:18 PM »
bets on for the gers......monkey

James Tavernier
Rangers 3-1
First Goal Scorer50/1 ...50p


Connor Goldson
17/2
Anytime Goalscorer ---50p


and of course, a song below to get you in the mood - with lyrics for those who don't know the words!!!




It's time to put midweek behind you rangers & lift that cup today:ukfist:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OaqonfRFcro
Logged
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:56:37 PM »
still 0-0. @ Hampden Park between rangers and hearts...


all still to play for ....


another tune/song to keep the blood flowing for any Rangers supporters looking in monkey


Mon the gers!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGAbh0uMDcY
Logged
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:27:45 PM »
still a deadlock in the bears game ----_--_--------  we don't want x/time & penalties again after midweek lost


MON THE BEARS!
Logged
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:56:01 PM »
It's gone to extra time up at Hampden Park...


sham on Rangers.......


its time to step up to the party.....

another tune to egg u on monkey


Mon the bears!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iq9oEuOFezQ
Logged
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:02:38 PM »
fucking have it 2.0 up .. they must have heard me another title...:mido:

mon the bears bring it home :ukfist:
Logged
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:51:23 PM »
It's another trophy for the bears... and it counts but we all know the is work to be done at Rangers.....


With respect, they are two big trophies in football that mean you are the best... any league title and the Champions League.

another good cup final win for the Rangers none the less :mido:
Logged
