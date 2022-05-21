headset

Glasgow Rangers V Heart of Midlothian « on: Today at 06:35:50 AM »



I will have one eye on this one and one on Sunderland with a cheeky bet when the teams are announced.



Of course, I'm going Rangers in a forecast - providing he plays which I'm sure he will be.



I'm going Tavs brother James Tavernier to score 1st 3-1 Rangers





a little catchy tune to get you all in the mood this sunny morning before you nail your colours to the mast for this afternoon's games..



MON THE BEARS - make up for the midweek loss in Europe!



a decent voice on the pub singer below





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-YGBEa-5NR0



Re: Glasgow Rangers V Heart of Midlothian « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:19:18 PM »



James Tavernier

Rangers 3-1

First Goal Scorer50/1 ...50p





Connor Goldson

17/2

Anytime Goalscorer ---50p





and of course, a song below to get you in the mood - with lyrics for those who don't know the words!!!









It's time to put midweek behind you rangers & lift that cup today:ukfist:







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OaqonfRFcro













Re: Glasgow Rangers V Heart of Midlothian « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:56:37 PM »





all still to play for ....





another tune/song to keep the blood flowing for any Rangers supporters looking in





Mon the gers!





Re: Glasgow Rangers V Heart of Midlothian « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:56:01 PM »





sham on Rangers.......





its time to step up to the party.....



another tune to egg u on





Mon the bears!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iq9oEuOFezQ

