May 21, 2022
Jurgen Klopp exclusive: Liverpool boss calls for one final push
« on: Today at 06:04:44 AM »
yes, the weekend is upon us - not quite super Sunday just yet.

many no doubt will be watching Sky from the sofa or down the boozer tomorrow.

some wanting the redmen to clinch trophy number 3 with one more to hopefully come - so will be hoping for Merseyside misery this weekend and next monkey

me I'm hoping for the quad, but it's going to come only with a shock Villa result against Man City - I can't see it myself.

Dirty Leeds going down will make my super Sunday a good one - Liverpool winning the title would be a bonus in that sense - 2 excellent teams & managers that I will say about Man City and Liverpool. Both great to watch throughout the season on tv.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/12615748/jurgen-klopp-exclusive-liverpool-boss-calls-for-one-final-push-as-reds-remain-in-contention-for-u
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:02:14 AM »
Arrogance beyond belief.

City are far superior in every department. Klopp is classless skinny streak of piss and Ulla is a daft slag.

Most of country will be behind Real Madrid thanks to being bored with the victimhood, murder, booing the national anthem and the future King.

Hope Paris is a crushing experience.
