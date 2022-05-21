headset

Jurgen Klopp exclusive: Liverpool boss calls for one final push



many no doubt will be watching Sky from the sofa or down the boozer tomorrow.



some wanting the redmen to clinch trophy number 3 with one more to hopefully come - so will be hoping for Merseyside misery this weekend and next



me I'm hoping for the quad, but it's going to come only with a shock Villa result against Man City - I can't see it myself.



Dirty Leeds going down will make my super Sunday a good one - Liverpool winning the title would be a bonus in that sense - 2 excellent teams & managers that I will say about Man City and Liverpool. Both great to watch throughout the season on tv.



https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/12615748/jurgen-klopp-exclusive-liverpool-boss-calls-for-one-final-push-as-reds-remain-in-contention-for-u

