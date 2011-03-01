headset

Sunderland striker « on: Today at 05:35:52 AM »





It's not often I'm a dirty Mackem supporter for the day, but today I will be channel hopping between the Rangers and Sunderland games in the hope both teams win.



I will chuckle if the Mackems fuck it up again at Wembley, but in all fairness, I'm rooting for them to be promoted and Leeds to be relegated for a couple of decent derby-type games/days next season.



Unless we get promoted we wont be seeing the Geordies anymore bar the cups maybe - so it's Leeds and Sunderland as our rivals now the Geordies have hit gold with the oil money - the dirty bastards





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18636987/ross-stewart-drogba-sunderland-play-offs/

Gingerpig

They are going on like they just need to turn up ........Ainsworth is no mug manager & his team have played at a higher level than most of the mackems .....not a foregone conclusion

Westlane_rightwinger

Fred West ruined my wife





Re: Sunderland striker « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:04:15 AM » All going to plan. Another set of delusional mongs.

Logged

headset

Re: Sunderland striker « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:08:54 PM » the good thing about today's game at the home of football id the fact I doubt the will be any trouble which has to be a plus after the carry-on midweek from supporters etc. It might have been different had edgy in and around Wembley had it been Sheff wed or Pompey playing Sunderland for example



Wycombe win or lose won't be giving it large - so i predict a trouble-free weekend.



I've gone Stewart 1st goal Sunderland 2-0. 50p



Roberts anytime goal Sunderland -50p



for novelty reasons, I might have 50 p on ex/boro man Wing anytime goalscorer for the Chairboys!

headset

Re: Sunderland striker « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:03:22 PM »



GSTQ ... a big well done to Sunderland & Wycombe for singing the national anthem with pride - showing Liverpool how it should be done ..loud and proud!GSTQ ...

headset

Re: Sunderland striker « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:21:32 PM » what a mare from the Wycombe keeper - it's as bad as an outfield player missing a penna that.



the lucky Mackems could it be their year





it should make a game of it now unless the Mackems go on and tonk em! Logged

headset

Re: Sunderland striker « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:50:18 PM »



the fact the Mackems flogged charlie wyke for a few quid/lost him buck she ive just been told and, found this big loch ness Drogba - what a name - who has bagged 20+ this season is not a bad bit of business. still a good find



It's the type of find thing we need to find/do at boro ...just we need a championship hitman..



he might not have scored yet but a decent bit of business I will give the mackem scouts that



the fact the Mackems flogged charlie wyke for a few quid/lost him buck she ive just been told and, found this big loch ness Drogba - what a name - who has bagged 20+ this season is not a bad bit of business. still a good find

It's the type of find thing we need to find/do at boro ...just we need a championship hitman..

he might not have scored yet but a decent bit of business I will give the mackem scouts that

they deserve the half-time lead Sunderland I will give them that - that said the is 2 dangerous scorelines in football and that's 1-.0 and 2.0 up. So its still game on.