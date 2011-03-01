Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Sunderland striker  (Read 206 times)
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 249


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:35:52 AM »
Ross Stewart is dubbed the Loch Ness Drogba.. Ffs


It's not often I'm a dirty Mackem supporter for the day, but today I will be channel hopping between the Rangers and Sunderland games in the hope both teams win.

I will chuckle if the Mackems fuck it up again at Wembley, but in all fairness, I'm rooting for them to be promoted and Leeds to be relegated for a couple of decent derby-type games/days next season. 

Unless we get promoted we wont be seeing the Geordies anymore bar the cups maybe - so it's Leeds and Sunderland as our rivals now the Geordies have hit gold with the oil money - the dirty bastards monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18636987/ross-stewart-drogba-sunderland-play-offs/
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 070


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:36:47 AM »
They are going on like they just need to turn up ........Ainsworth is no mug manager & his team have played at a higher level than most of the mackems .....not a foregone conclusion
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 191


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:04:15 AM »
All going to plan. Another set of delusional mongs.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 691



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:05:40 AM »
Akinfenwers last game on his 40th birthday.  Sun in the 82nd minute. Its in the stars

Ive changed my mind about them coming up. They can bog off
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 249


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:08:54 PM »
the good thing about today's game at the home of football id the fact I doubt the will be any trouble which has to be a plus after the carry-on midweek from supporters etc. It might have been different had edgy in and around Wembley had it been Sheff wed or Pompey playing Sunderland for example

Wycombe win or lose won't be giving it large - so i predict a trouble-free weekend.

I've gone Stewart 1st goal Sunderland 2-0. 50p

Roberts anytime goal Sunderland -50p

for novelty reasons, I might have 50 p on ex/boro man Wing anytime goalscorer for the Chairboys!
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 249


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:03:22 PM »
a big well done to Sunderland & Wycombe for singing the national anthem with pride - showing Liverpool how it should be done ..loud and proud!

GSTQ ...:ukfist:
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 249


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:21:32 PM »
what a mare from the Wycombe keeper - it's as bad as an outfield player missing a penna that.

the lucky Mackems could it be their year


it should make a game of it now unless the Mackems go on and tonk em!
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 249


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:50:18 PM »
they deserve the half-time lead Sunderland I will give them that - that said the is 2 dangerous scorelines in football and that's 1-.0 and 2.0 up. So its still game on.

the fact the Mackems flogged charlie wyke for a few quid and, found this big loch ness Drogba - what a name - who has bagged 20+ this season is not a bad bit of business.

It's the type of find thing we need to find/do at boro ...just we need a championship hitman..

he might not have scored yet but a decent bit of business I will give the mackem scouts that
