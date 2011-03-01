Ross Stewart is dubbed the Loch Ness Drogba.. Ffs
It's not often I'm a dirty Mackem supporter for the day, but today I will be channel hopping between the Rangers and Sunderland games in the hope both teams win.
I will chuckle if the Mackems fuck it up again at Wembley, but in all fairness, I'm rooting for them to be promoted and Leeds to be relegated for a couple of decent derby-type games/days next season.
Unless we get promoted we wont be seeing the Geordies anymore bar the cups maybe - so it's Leeds and Sunderland as our rivals now the Geordies have hit gold with the oil money - the dirty bastards https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18636987/ross-stewart-drogba-sunderland-play-offs/