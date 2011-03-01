Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Sunderland striker  (Read 126 times)
Ross Stewart is dubbed the Loch Ness Drogba.. Ffs


It's not often I'm a dirty Mackem supporter for the day, but today I will be channel hopping between the Rangers and Sunderland games in the hope both teams win.

I will chuckle if the Mackems fuck it up again at Wembley, but in all fairness, I'm rooting for them to be promoted and Leeds to be relegated for a couple of decent derby-type games/days next season. 

Unless we get promoted we wont be seeing the Geordies anymore bar the cups maybe - so it's Leeds and Sunderland as our rivals now the Geordies have hit gold with the oil money - the dirty bastards monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18636987/ross-stewart-drogba-sunderland-play-offs/
They are going on like they just need to turn up ........Ainsworth is no mug manager & his team have played at a higher level than most of the mackems .....not a foregone conclusion
All going to plan. Another set of delusional mongs.
Akinfenwers last game on his 40th birthday.  Sun in the 82nd minute. Its in the stars

Ive changed my mind about them coming up. They can bog off
