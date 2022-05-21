Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 21, 2022, 06:00:50 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Leeds and Burnley threatening multi-MILLION  (Read 13 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 236


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:20:53 AM »
lawsuits towards Everton for possible FFP breaches.

I would be surprised if Everton have not covered themselves on this one - they are well in with the top brass as one of the original big 6.

it looks weirdly messy the numbers compared to other clubs I've seen so you never know.

that said I've no love for either of the 3 clubs mentioned - it would cripple the bin dippers a stint in the championship fucked by the fair play rules.

i want Leeds down me like monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18638620/leeds-burnley-damages-everton-financial-rules-breach/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 