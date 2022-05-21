Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Tammy Abraham becomes highest English scorer in a Serie A
« on: Today at 05:15:29 AM »
given Italy was a known graveyard more or less for strikers back in the day - you have to say well done to this lad for leaving the premier league to kick start his career over there.

Will it see him back on the premier league clubs' wish list of strikers in the summer - let us face it every club man and his dog are on the look out for strikers who score goals.

the only doubt might be the fact both Lukaku and Pogba flopped in the prem after looking world-beaters in Italy.

i watch a lot of premier league - It might be worth a punt for Arsenal would be my guess. Or even the Geordies

Unless he shows some loyalty to Jose and Roma.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18639928/tammy-abraham-highest-english-scorer-roma-europa-league/
