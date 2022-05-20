headset

it goes to show it can be done shredding the pounds if you want/have to.



excellent boxer back in the day - it cant really be doing his body any real good dropping weight like that given he used to do it when he was in the boxing game full time - he should stay slimmed like he is - it will be better for him, in the long run, a slimmed-down version.



pretty impressive in that workout video - he still has it to some degree after yr out



i can see Rooney ballooning up like Hatton does if he is not careful,,,





