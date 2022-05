headset

Monkeypox outbreak - Sajid Javid confirms



it could mean another vaccine to be pumped into us.......



you only hope the human body is made of strong stuff....



whilst we all or most of us enjoy the option to travel.



it does come at a price bringing disease into the UK...



I will await the first northeast case to be announced - now it's kicking in down the smoke.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/18630477/monkeypox-outbreak-doubles-health-chiefs-further-cases/









