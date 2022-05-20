in his daily mail article....plenty of truth in his words.the civil servants take another bashing from him

Re: Richard Littlejohn - calls out the riff faff causing UK Anarchy



"you cant turn on the news any more without seeing some ­hideously fat woman sitting in front of a 65in TV moaning she cant afford to heat up a tin of baked beans.



What doesnt add up is the torrent of stories about ­people having to choose between heating and ­eating, alongside yesterdays report from the Cancer Research UK charity claiming that there will be 42million overweight or obese adults in Britain by 2040.



How do you get morbidly obese if you cant afford to eat?"



I had the misfortune of hearing an LBC phone in the other day, and some bloke was on about how he can't afford to eat and is skipping meals.......then later in the call he moaned about the price of fags

