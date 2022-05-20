I think this comment will hit home for a lot of people"you cant turn on the news any more without seeing some hideously fat woman sitting in front of a 65in TV moaning she cant afford to heat up a tin of baked beans.
What doesnt add up is the torrent of stories about people having to choose between heating and eating, alongside yesterdays report from the Cancer Research UK charity claiming that there will be 42million overweight or obese adults in Britain by 2040.
How do you get morbidly obese if you cant afford to eat?"
I had the misfortune of hearing an LBC phone in the other day, and some bloke was on about how he can't afford to eat and is skipping meals.......then later in the call he moaned about the price of fags
Lefty presenter didn't pick him up on it of course.