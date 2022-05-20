some pull & catch if that comes off - he still has it both at international level and top-flight club level IMO.
he has some carry-on over in Spain for some reason not playing enough but when he does come on he is a player and game-changer.
I will enjoy watching him at the Riverside next season if this move comes off - i thought maybe a premier league club might have come in for him and then grazed out at Cardiff in a few years.
the money and trophies he has bagged you can't knock that side of things even if his attitude often comes under question at times.