May 20, 2022, 09:48:31 AM
Author Topic: Gareth Bale backed to join Cardiff  (Read 28 times)
« on: Today at 08:40:05 AM »
some pull & catch if that comes off - he still has it both at international level and top-flight club level IMO.

he has some carry-on over in Spain for some reason not playing enough but when he does come on he is a player and game-changer.

I will enjoy watching him at the Riverside next season if this move comes off - i thought maybe a premier league club might have come in for him and then grazed out at Cardiff in a few years.


the money and trophies he has bagged you can't knock that side of things even if his attitude often comes under question at times.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18625897/gareth-bale-cardiff-transfer-real-madrid-wales/
