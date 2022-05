headset

Patrick Vieira KICKED an Everton fan to the ground



it looks like football and the football supporters are landing themselves in a load of trouble of late.



we might see fences erected to some scale maybe not to the size of the past..either that or a heavy police presence might be needed unless, of course, supporters start to see sense and keep off the pitch at all times





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/18627879/patrick-vieira-fight-fan-kick-everton-crystal-palace/





