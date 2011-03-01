Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Boro Transfer News  (Read 150 times)
0 Members and 9 Guests are viewing this topic.
« on: Today at 03:39:45 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/kamil-conteh-to-join-the-boro

 :like:
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:10:23 PM »
I see Daniel Iversens name appearing a lot on newsnow

Hes a Leicester goalkeeper but has been on loan at Preston
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:56:51 PM »
Good keeper.

Signed him on FM22 for Boro
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:29:52 PM »
@Boro
 have confirmed the signing of Sierra Leone midfielder Kamil Conteh who has been named in the Leone Stars squad for #AFCON2023Q against Nigeria/Guinea-Bissau



 :like:
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:35:38 PM »
Kevin Trapp just followed @Boro
 



 rava rava rava
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:38:34 PM »
So this Kamil Conteh cunt has played one game for Watford - a 4-1 defeat, and one game for Sierra Leone - a 3-0 defeat to the mighty Togo. He sounds like a right useless cunt. Still, better than Gestade.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:42:36 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 09:38:34 PM
So this Kamil Conteh cunt has played one game for Watford - a 4-1 defeat, and one game for Sierra Leone - a 3-0 defeat to the mighty Togo. He sounds like a right useless cunt. Still, better than Gestade.

So am I, and Im nearly fucking dead
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:49:52 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:42:36 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 09:38:34 PM
So this Kamil Conteh cunt has played one game for Watford - a 4-1 defeat, and one game for Sierra Leone - a 3-0 defeat to the mighty Togo. He sounds like a right useless cunt. Still, better than Gestade.

So am I, and Im nearly fucking dead

A fair point.

A quick Google tells me Rudy is currently doing the bizzo in the Iranian League. 3 goals in 22 is very nearly one in seven. A strike rate like that  for Rudy suggests his team must be in the Iranian Third Division. What a useless cunt.
