May 19, 2022, 11:05:15 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boro Transfer News
Author
Topic: Boro Transfer News (Read 148 times)
plazmuh
Posts: 14 591
Boro Transfer News
«
on:
Today
at 03:39:45 PM
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/kamil-conteh-to-join-the-boro
Winston
Posts: 859
Re: Boro Transfer News
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:10:23 PM
I see Daniel Iversens name appearing a lot on newsnow
Hes a Leicester goalkeeper but has been on loan at Preston
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 112
Re: Boro Transfer News
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:56:51 PM
Good keeper.
Signed him on FM22 for Boro
Tory Cunt
plazmuh
Posts: 14 591
Re: Boro Transfer News
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:29:52 PM
@Boro
have confirmed the signing of Sierra Leone midfielder Kamil Conteh who has been named in the Leone Stars squad for #AFCON2023Q against Nigeria/Guinea-Bissau
plazmuh
Posts: 14 591
Re: Boro Transfer News
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:35:38 PM
Kevin Trapp just followed @Boro
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 531
Infant Herpes
Re: Boro Transfer News
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:38:34 PM
So this Kamil Conteh cunt has played one game for Watford - a 4-1 defeat, and one game for Sierra Leone - a 3-0 defeat to the mighty Togo. He sounds like a right useless cunt. Still, better than Gestade.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 682
Re: Boro Transfer News
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:42:36 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Today
at 09:38:34 PM
So this Kamil Conteh cunt has played one game for Watford - a 4-1 defeat, and one game for Sierra Leone - a 3-0 defeat to the mighty Togo. He sounds like a right useless cunt. Still, better than Gestade.
So am I, and Im nearly fucking dead
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 531
Infant Herpes
Re: Boro Transfer News
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:49:52 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 09:42:36 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Today
at 09:38:34 PM
So this Kamil Conteh cunt has played one game for Watford - a 4-1 defeat, and one game for Sierra Leone - a 3-0 defeat to the mighty Togo. He sounds like a right useless cunt. Still, better than Gestade.
So am I, and Im nearly fucking dead
A fair point.
A quick Google tells me Rudy is currently doing the bizzo in the Iranian League. 3 goals in 22 is very nearly one in seven. A strike rate like that for Rudy suggests his team must be in the Iranian Third Division. What a useless cunt.
