May 19, 2022, 09:03:41 PM
Author Topic: Boro Transfer News  (Read 104 times)
plazmuh
« on: Today at 03:39:45 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/kamil-conteh-to-join-the-boro

Winston
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:10:23 PM »
I see Daniel Iversens name appearing a lot on newsnow

Hes a Leicester goalkeeper but has been on loan at Preston
Ben G
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:56:51 PM »
Good keeper.

Signed him on FM22 for Boro
plazmuh
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:29:52 PM »
@Boro
 have confirmed the signing of Sierra Leone midfielder Kamil Conteh who has been named in the Leone Stars squad for #AFCON2023Q against Nigeria/Guinea-Bissau



plazmuh
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:35:38 PM »
Kevin Trapp just followed @Boro
 



