Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 19, 2022, 04:34:11 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: mon the bears mk2  (Read 94 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 511


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:58:32 AM »
Seeing as someone deleted the first one (are the a sore loser sweaty?)

Anyone else apart from me that's pleased as punch the Rangers lost last night?

Would have had a celebratory beer but was already in bed!  :alf:   :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 111



View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:46:08 AM »
Good game though.

Logged
Tory Cunt
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 240


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:31:22 AM »
Wasnt a high quality game. Rangers are probably mid champo side.  Gave the ball away too often, too many over hit passes and only comfortable knocking it about the back 4.


Sounds like Boro
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 111



View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:32:51 PM »
Just discovered that I watched it via Kodi when it was free on YouTube.

Says pretty much everything about modern football that ^
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 