May 19, 2022, 04:34:11 PM
mon the bears mk2
Author
Topic: mon the bears mk2 (Read 94 times)
Pigeon droppings
mon the bears mk2
Today
at 05:58:32 AM »
Seeing as someone deleted the first one (are the a sore loser sweaty?)
Anyone else apart from me that's pleased as punch the Rangers lost last night?
Would have had a celebratory beer but was already in bed!
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: mon the bears mk2
Today
at 06:46:08 AM »
Good game though.
Tory Cunt
kippers
Re: mon the bears mk2
Today
at 10:31:22 AM »
Wasnt a high quality game. Rangers are probably mid champo side. Gave the ball away too often, too many over hit passes and only comfortable knocking it about the back 4.
Sounds like Boro
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: mon the bears mk2
Today
at 02:32:51 PM »
Just discovered that I watched it via Kodi when it was free on YouTube.
Says pretty much everything about modern football that ^
Tory Cunt
