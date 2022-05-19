Welcome,
May 19, 2022, 08:01:31 AM
mon the bears mk2
mon the bears mk2 (Read 31 times)
Pigeon droppings
mon the bears mk2
Today
Seeing as someone deleted the first one (are the a sore loser sweaty?)
Anyone else apart from me that's pleased as punch the Rangers lost last night?
Would have had a celebratory beer but was already in bed!
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: mon the bears mk2
Today
Good game though.
Tory Cunt
