will Nicholls and the forest fans group be calling out Ollie McBride(see the link below) - like they've both called out the boro and forset supporter sectoins as problem supporters..
come on westy show us your supporter's forum worth - you glove puppet
tell us what you think of ollie sticking the boot in !!!
or do u need another 'fans meeting to decide'
WESTY ROB NICHOLLS AKA -- THE BORO GLOVE PUPPET !!!
see westys thoughts in the link below https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/billy-sharp-attacked.32488/page-4