May 19, 2022, 04:28:54 AM
Oli McBurnie appears to STAMP on Nottingham Forest fan
Yesterday at 08:39:18 PM
it has only made the media outlets.....

let us hope those that rightly so called out the hooligan that stuck the nut on Billy Sharp..

come out and condone McBurnie and his hooligan actions....

it can't be one rule for one and one rule for another - in fact stamping on a lad down on the ground is worse in my eyes but I will let those that condoned the thug that nutted Sharp decide that one...(westy nicolls) if u fuck to quick u come too soon lad! monkey


both dirty cunts if you ask for my opinion on both attacks....but what will the rest who loudly and rightly condone things say

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18611902/sheffield-united-ollie-mcburnie-fan-stamp-nottingham-forest/
Today at 12:13:22 AM
will Nicholls and the forest fans group be calling out Ollie McBride(see the link below) - like they've both called out the boro and forset supporter sectoins as problem supporters..

come on westy show us your supporter's forum worth - you glove puppet

tell us what you think of ollie sticking the boot in !!!

or do u need another 'fans meeting to decide'

WESTY ROB NICHOLLS AKA --  THE BORO GLOVE PUPPET !!! monkey

see westys thoughts in the link below souey

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/billy-sharp-attacked.32488/page-4
