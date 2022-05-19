headset

Oli McBurnie appears to STAMP on Nottingham Forest fan « on: Yesterday at 08:39:18 PM »



let us hope those that rightly so called out the hooligan that stuck the nut on Billy Sharp..



come out and condone McBurnie and his hooligan actions....



it can't be one rule for one and one rule for another - in fact stamping on a lad down on the ground is worse in my eyes but I will let those that condoned the thug that nutted Sharp decide that one...(westy nicolls) if u fuck to quick u come too soon lad!





both dirty cunts if you ask for my opinion on both attacks....but what will the rest who loudly and rightly condone things say



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18611902/sheffield-united-ollie-mcburnie-fan-stamp-nottingham-forest/











