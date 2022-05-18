yes maybe so - plenty at the time could not afford the two football & nightclubs - so the rave/dance/e scene won on a lot of occasions... so many lads coupled with what you say knocked the footy on the head rather than risk jail on the clampdowns.
it's on its way back with the younger lot - maybe coke-fueled but also those who like a scrap as many did years ago - maybe it's a cyclic thing.
the cops daren't get stuck in the doo gooders have made sure of that - that i will say
Not sure that is true. I grew up in the rave culture and violence was still rife, maybe not so much at rave events but late 80s and 90s scrapping in and around town was routine. I have mates with lads at that age now and they reckon trouble is much less as everyone knows everyone through junior footy and social media
I'm with you on scraping has gone on for years and will go on for years both in town centers and also at football matches on a weekend. (not glorifying footy violence) just stating my thoughts.
I'm not close enough to town center/nightclub violence these days other than when I read papers or what you see online - from the outside it just appears more 'tools' are used these days over past years being the only difference IMO. as you saying the scraping has always been there to some etent and always will be
i would argue that plenty of lads I knew in the past did walk away from football for the rave scene not all but plenty did up and down the country. The stats and experts tended to agree when ive read articles etc
I hope fences don't come back into football but i think it's a big problem emerging.
todays lot seem to want to have a pop at the players which i find crackers really ... yesteryears it was fan on fan violence liked ot not