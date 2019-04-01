yes maybe so - plenty at the time could not afford the two football & nightclubs - so the rave/dance/e scene won on a lot of occasions... so many lads coupled with what you say knocked the footy on the head rather than risk jail on the clampdowns.
it's on its way back with the younger lot - maybe coke-fueled but also those who like a scrap as many did years ago - maybe it's a cyclic thing.
the cops daren't get stuck in the doo gooders have made sure of that - that i will say
Not sure that is true. I grew up in the rave culture and violence was still rife, maybe not so much at rave events but late 80s and 90s scrapping in and around town was routine. I have mates with lads at that age now and they reckon trouble is much less as everyone knows everyone through junior footy and social media