headset

Offline



Posts: 5 215





Posts: 5 215 Empire nightclub introducing fingerprint ID « on: Yesterday at 03:40:40 PM »



it was a cracking place back in the day off your nut on the 'e'



it goes to show how things have taken a turn for the worse from the 80s/90s.





it was the 'e' and dance scene that put a stop to a lot of footy violence back in the day - or so I'm told



I don't think the doo gooders ever twigged on about that-------------------------- and put it down to all-seater stadium





i hope things calm down with the new empire measures - you don't want to see anyone stabbed - that is well out of order from the young lot...



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/empire-nightclub-introducing-fingerprint-id-23988829









not a bad idea - given all the bad reports and trouble it seems to be getting.it was a cracking place back in the day off your nut on the 'e'it goes to show how things have taken a turn for the worse from the 80s/90s.it was the 'e' and dance scene that put a stop to a lot of footy violence back in the day - or so I'm toldI don't think the doo gooders ever twigged on about that-------------------------- and put it down to all-seater stadiumi hope things calm down with the new empire measures - you don't want to see anyone stabbed - that is well out of order from the young lot... Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 461





Posts: 7 461 Re: Empire nightclub introducing fingerprint ID « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:42:06 PM » Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 03:40:40 PM







it was the 'e' and dance scene that put a stop to a lot of footy violence back in the day - or so I'm told



I don't think the doo gooders ever twigged on about that-------------------------- and put it down to all-seater stadium





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/empire-nightclub-introducing-fingerprint-id-23988829











not a bad idea - given all the bad reports and trouble it seems to be getting.it was the 'e' and dance scene that put a stop to a lot of footy violence back in the day - or so I'm toldI don't think the doo gooders ever twigged on about that-------------------------- and put it down to all-seater stadium

Looking back I reckon it was a combination of the two, TBH. Loved up and no way of all bunching up and lurking in the shadows out of site of the CCTV. Add to that the CCTV becoming digital and making ID so much easier. Looking back I reckon it was a combination of the two, TBH. Loved up and no way of all bunching up and lurking in the shadows out of site of the CCTV. Add to that the CCTV becoming digital and making ID so much easier. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 461





Posts: 7 461 Re: Empire nightclub introducing fingerprint ID « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:42:21 PM » Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 03:40:40 PM







it was the 'e' and dance scene that put a stop to a lot of footy violence back in the day - or so I'm told



I don't think the doo gooders ever twigged on about that-------------------------- and put it down to all-seater stadium





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/empire-nightclub-introducing-fingerprint-id-23988829











not a bad idea - given all the bad reports and trouble it seems to be getting.it was the 'e' and dance scene that put a stop to a lot of footy violence back in the day - or so I'm toldI don't think the doo gooders ever twigged on about that-------------------------- and put it down to all-seater stadium

Looking back I reckon it was a combination of the two, TBH. Loved up and no way of all bunching up and lurking in the shadows out of site of the CCTV. Add to that the CCTV becoming digital and making ID so much easier.





Yea! Double post, not had one of them for a while! Looking back I reckon it was a combination of the two, TBH. Loved up and no way of all bunching up and lurking in the shadows out of site of the CCTV. Add to that the CCTV becoming digital and making ID so much easier.Yea! Double post, not had one of them for a while! Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 215





Posts: 5 215 Re: Empire nightclub introducing fingerprint ID « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:12:19 PM » yes maybe so - plenty at the time could not afford the two football & nightclubs - so the rave/dance/e scene won on a lot of occasions... so many lads coupled with what you say knocked the footy on the head rather than risk jail on the clampdowns.



it's on its way back with the younger lot - maybe coke-fueled but also those who like a scrap as many did years ago - maybe it's a cyclic thing.



the cops daren't get stuck in the doo gooders have made sure of that - that i will say Logged