Author Topic: Empire nightclub introducing fingerprint ID  (Read 174 times)
« on: Yesterday at 03:40:40 PM »
not a bad idea - given all the bad reports and trouble it seems to be getting.

it was a cracking place back in the day off your nut on the 'e'

it goes to show how things have taken a turn for the worse from the 80s/90s.


it was the 'e' and dance scene that put a stop to a lot of footy violence back in the day - or so I'm told

I don't think the doo gooders ever twigged on about that-------------------------- and put it down to all-seater stadium monkey


i hope things calm down with the new empire measures - you don't want to see anyone stabbed - that is well out of order from the young lot...

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/empire-nightclub-introducing-fingerprint-id-23988829
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:42:06 PM »
Looking back I reckon it was a combination of the two, TBH. Loved up and no way of all bunching up and lurking in the shadows out of site of the CCTV. Add to that the CCTV becoming digital and making ID so much easier.
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:12:19 PM »
yes maybe so - plenty at the time could not afford the two football & nightclubs - so the rave/dance/e scene won on a lot of occasions... so many lads coupled with what you say knocked the footy on the head rather than risk jail on the clampdowns.

it's on its way back with the younger lot - maybe coke-fueled but also those who like a scrap as many did years ago - maybe it's a cyclic thing.

the cops daren't get stuck in the doo gooders have made sure of that - that i will say
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:30:13 PM »
Not sure that is true. I grew up in the rave culture and violence was still rife, maybe not so much at rave events but late 80s and 90s scrapping in and around town was routine. I have mates with lads at that age now and they reckon trouble is much less as everyone knows everyone through junior footy and social media
