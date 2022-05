headset

Offline



Posts: 5 209





Posts: 5 209 Teesside GP to attends court over terror charges « on: Today at 11:17:24 AM »





only come across this article - only our lasses quack back in the day... FFS



nothing something you expect from a mature doctor....



I was always brought up to trust doctors and nurses at all costs...and still will of course





you can't tar all doctors with the same brush is my take on things but it is shocking to read...



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/patients-told-services-running-normal-23968761





catching up on local news after my 10-day jaunt in the current bun.only come across this article - only our lasses quack back in the day... FFSnothing something you expect from a mature doctor....I was always brought up to trust doctors and nurses at all costs...and still will of courseyou can't tar all doctors with the same brush is my take on things but it is shocking to read... Logged