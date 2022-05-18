headset

Blackpool captain deleted homophobic tweets « on: May 18, 2022, 09:41:55 AM »





the is still some work to be done amongst some countries(world cup for example) and communities when it comes to the acceptance of gays in society/football.



this lad coming out might speed things up. so fair play to the lad on that score...



it shouldn't be big news, but I can see why it is... Good luck to him & other gays in that respect...







