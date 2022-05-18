Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Blackpool captain deleted homophobic tweets
a bit naughty and a bit of an own goal from him.. - .at least he has had the balls to delete the tweets. no pun intended


the is still some work to be done amongst some countries(world cup for example) and communities when it comes to the acceptance of gays in society/football.

this lad coming out might speed things up. so fair play to the lad on that score...

it shouldn't be big news, but I can see why it is... Good luck to him & other gays in that respect...



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18601325/blackpool-fc-captain-deletes-homophobic-tweets-jake-daniels/
Piers Morgan gives his take on things - his comments are fair enough...



Rainbow Storm - Gay footballers coming out - piers morgan sun article




https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18621475/footballers-gay-brave-rainbow-piers-morgan/
Piers fucking Morgan

In The Sun

That is all
