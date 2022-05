headset

Mon The Bears - Can Rangers Do it tonight !!! « on: Yesterday at 09:30:48 AM »



good to see in todays Sun paper - Boro/Redcar local lad James Arthur and his family knows the crack when it comes to following one of the Glasgow giants of football.





for those that don't know the words - or are undecided on tonight here is some help for tonight....





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHRfmai0jdA





Re: Mon The Bears - Can Rangers Do it tonight !!! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:01:11 PM »





Single £1@66/1



Ryan Kent, Rangers 2-1

First Goal Scorer, Correct score.



Kemar Roofe

17/4

Last Goal Scorer

Frankfurt v Rangers £1.00



James Tavernier

14/5

Anytime Goalscorer

Frankfurt v Rangers £1.00



Connor Goldson

19/2

Anytime Goalscorer

Frankfurt v Rangers £1.00





come on the rangers do it for Britain!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nyhZycbiPQY





Re: Mon The Bears - Can Rangers Do it tonight !!! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:53:48 PM »





the white of frankfurt might be little in numbers but the white is sort of impressive and striking in the stands I have to give them that.... i must be going soft in my old age bigging up the germans I'm with Ally McCoist on comms the Rangers fans have bagged all the neutral tickets - lets hope its not a wasted journey and effort for them.the white of frankfurt might be little in numbers but the white is sort of impressive and striking in the stands I have to give them that.... i must be going soft in my old age bigging up the germans Logged

Re: Mon The Bears - Can Rangers Do it tonight !!! « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:54:21 PM »



I'm not a lover of pens like unless you win them - I would rather lose in open play to be fair



mon the bears...





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05V4CgSL0lw



Re: Mon The Bears - Can Rangers Do it tonight !!! « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:05:11 PM »



rangers doing Scottish football proud here...win or lose



we as boro fans know how tough this final can be...



so still in it afyter 90 minutes is not a bad shout for the jocks...



that said winning is really the only result to shout about ..



