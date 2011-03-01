Welcome,
May 17, 2022, 02:58:42 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
How many Euro cups are there now?
Author
Topic: How many Euro cups are there now? (Read 31 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
How many Euro cups are there now?
Yours, baffled of Bognor
and which one is Rangers in?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: How many Euro cups are there now?
Also, Sky have interviewed some Rangers fans without the use of sub-titles. No use at all
