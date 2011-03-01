Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 17, 2022, 02:58:35 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: How many Euro cups are there now?  (Read 30 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 679



View Profile
« on: Today at 12:38:00 PM »
Yours, baffled of Bognor

and which one is Rangers in?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 679



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:39:15 PM »
Also, Sky have interviewed some Rangers fans without the use of sub-titles. No use at all
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 