May 17, 2022, 01:47:53 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Well done Jake.
Author
Topic: Well done Jake. (Read 51 times)
Hugo First
Well done Jake.
Yesterday
at 09:59:13 PM »
Jake Daniels 17 year old Blackpool Striker comes out.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Well done Jake.
Yesterday
at 10:18:05 PM »
Was just about to post about him.
To him - some bollox at 17. The rarity reflects very badly on the game and us fans, I think.
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Well done Jake.
Yesterday
at 11:38:45 PM »
There would be some that would say its no bid deal or that nobody cares what his sexuality is but the volume of Tweets in response that seem to think being labelled "gay" is an insult shows how backwards a lot of people still are
