MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 677







Posts: 4 677

Re: Well done Jake. « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:38:45 PM » There would be some that would say its no bid deal or that nobody cares what his sexuality is but the volume of Tweets in response that seem to think being labelled "gay" is an insult shows how backwards a lot of people still are