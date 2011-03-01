Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Well done Jake.  (Read 51 times)
« on: Yesterday at 09:59:13 PM »
Jake Daniels 17 year old Blackpool Striker comes out.
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:18:05 PM »
Was just about to post about him.  jc To him - some bollox at 17. The rarity reflects very badly on the game and us fans, I think.
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:38:45 PM »
There would be some that would say its no bid deal or that nobody cares what his sexuality is but the volume of Tweets in response that seem to think being labelled "gay" is an insult shows how backwards a lot of people still are
