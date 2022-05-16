Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 16, 2022, 05:11:08 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Im on youtube watching Amber Heard testify
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Im on youtube watching Amber Heard testify (Read 16 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 508
Im on youtube watching Amber Heard testify
«
on:
Today
at 04:29:13 PM »
......I could be wrong, but Im CERTAIN she just said LGBT poofs before immediately correcting herself!
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...