Henry Chinaski
Self appointed middle class metrosexual and spokesperson for the working class peoples of Manchester and Liverpool. Manchester has fork hall to do with scouse scum and a similar argument can be made for Lfc as most of their fans are from nowhere near Merseyside. They should relocate to Islamabad.
Still Tarquin has time to offend the peoples of the north east who he is either too lazy or daft to differentiate.
Now fuck off back to North Korea 🇰🇵 over the road you blinkered bellend.
Knew I'd get a bite off Westlane_Headbanger, too easy
Henry Chinaski
Arf, arf. Back to your Sancerre, esoteric cheese and nibbles. Isnt Islington wonderful this time of year
It really is, old chap. The Cherry blossom on Upper St is quite a thing to behold. I can just see the property George Orwell lived at Canonbury Square from my table at the Bistro. Arf, arf...
Henry Chinaski
Ah, George Orwell. Wonder what he would have made Sir Sneer Korma and The Ginger Growler.
As a committed democratic-socialist I'm sure he'd approve...while also seeing straight through the current corrupt criminals in power. He saw through everything
"Every line of serious work that I have written since 1936 has been written, directly or indirectly, against totalitarianism and for democratic socialism, as I understand it"
Henry Chinaski
Henri you havent read Orwell
Yeah read pretty much all of it. Are you confused? Please elaborate...
Henry Chinaski
Errr... great points guys. Orwell would be quaking in his boots at the intellectual might of a few RWNJ's stuck on a dead board 'cos they were too stupid not to get banned OTR
The current cabinet aren't conservatives they are mad Libertarians. The average working-class Tory can't spell Libertarian and has no idea what it means
Imagine thinking that Johnson, Sunak or JRM went into politics to help anyone but themselves and their wealthy backers
