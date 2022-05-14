Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 16, 2022, 01:06:42 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Scouse Scum  (Read 446 times)
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 630


View Profile
« on: May 14, 2022, 09:10:45 PM »
Booed the future king and also God save the queen.

What sort of treacherous, traitorous cunt boos their own national anthem??

These arseholes are Englands shame.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10816643/Prince-William-BOOED-Wembley-crowd-FA-Cup-Final.html
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 674



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:12:19 AM »
Doff your cap son
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 319

Bausor OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:07:29 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on May 14, 2022, 09:10:45 PM

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10816643/Prince-William-BOOED-Wembley-crowd-FA-Cup-Final.html

"Connor O'Neill, football writer for the Liverpool Echo, said Liverpool fans 'are well known' for booing God Save The Queen at Wembley and claimed that the reasons date from the city's antipathy towards Margaret Thatcher's Tory government in the 1980s"

No it wasn't. We all know the real reason why. But what else would you expect some bullshitting journo of irish/catholic descent to say?  :wanker:
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
dixieland
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 398


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:07:15 AM »
What a team, what a manager, the trophies just keep a coming.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 188


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:17:17 AM »
They do attract common traits of unbridled shithousery, lack of tact and victim-hood

Hopefully a national day of celebration for Hillsborough will let them know their place
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:28:05 AM by Westlane_rightwinger » Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 533


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:47:10 PM »
There has always been a large scum element within their support. Loathesome club.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 835



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:56:23 PM »
YNWA  :pope2: :pope2: :pope2:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Henry Chinaski

Offline Offline

Posts: 30



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:52:32 PM »
Good on 'em...sometimes it seems like the working class in Liverpool & Manchester know the score whereas too many in the North East are cap doffing imbeciles. A few of the latter type populate this dying board

:basil:
Logged
"Watching the bull get the matador, thats the best" - Bukowski
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 188


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:37:28 PM »
Self appointed middle class metrosexual and spokesperson for the working class peoples of Manchester and Liverpool. Manchester has fork hall to do with scouse scum and a similar argument can be made for Lfc as most of their fans are from nowhere near Merseyside. They should relocate to Islamabad.

Still Tarquin has time to offend the peoples of the north east who he is either too lazy or daft to differentiate.

Now fuck off back to North Korea 🇰🇵 over the road you blinkered bellend.
Logged
Henry Chinaski

Offline Offline

Posts: 30



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:04:04 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Yesterday at 05:37:28 PM
Self appointed middle class metrosexual and spokesperson for the working class peoples of Manchester and Liverpool. Manchester has fork hall to do with scouse scum and a similar argument can be made for Lfc as most of their fans are from nowhere near Merseyside. They should relocate to Islamabad.

Still Tarquin has time to offend the peoples of the north east who he is either too lazy or daft to differentiate.

Now fuck off back to North Korea 🇰🇵 over the road you blinkered bellend.

Knew I'd get a bite off Westlane_Headbanger, too easy

:alf:
Logged
"Watching the bull get the matador, thats the best" - Bukowski
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 188


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:19:23 PM »
Arf, arf. Back to your Sancerre, esoteric cheese and nibbles. Isnt Islington wonderful this time of year
Logged
Henry Chinaski

Offline Offline

Posts: 30



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:35:39 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Yesterday at 06:19:23 PM
Arf, arf. Back to your Sancerre, esoteric cheese and nibbles. Isnt Islington wonderful this time of year

It really is, old chap. The Cherry blossom on Upper St is quite a thing to behold. I can just see the property George Orwell lived at Canonbury Square from my table at the Bistro. Arf, arf...

:nige:
Logged
"Watching the bull get the matador, thats the best" - Bukowski
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 533


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:24:47 PM »
Ah, George Orwell. Wonder what he would have made of Sir Sneer Korma and The Ginger Growler.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:58:02 PM by Bill Buxton » Logged
Henry Chinaski

Offline Offline

Posts: 30



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:59:18 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 07:24:47 PM
Ah, George Orwell. Wonder what he would have made Sir Sneer Korma and The Ginger Growler.

As a committed democratic-socialist I'm sure he'd approve...while also seeing straight through the current corrupt criminals in power. He saw through everything

"Every line of serious work that I have written since 1936 has been written, directly or indirectly, against totalitarianism and for democratic socialism, as I understand it"
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:01:33 PM by Henry Chinaski » Logged
"Watching the bull get the matador, thats the best" - Bukowski
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 852


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:11:55 PM »
Henri you havent read Orwell  mcl
Logged
Henry Chinaski

Offline Offline

Posts: 30



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:31:04 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 08:11:55 PM
Henri you havent read Orwell  mcl

Yeah read pretty much all of it. Are you confused? Please elaborate...
Logged
"Watching the bull get the matador, thats the best" - Bukowski
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 188


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:39:26 PM »
Eric was perpetually ill as indeed are all left wing extremists
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:01:19 PM by Westlane_rightwinger » Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 069


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:56:54 PM »
Awww can we keep him as a pet ,  there again , there is a lovely thread OTR about Thatcher that   Westy should be fucking ashamed of....but he won't , because it fits the bile filled agenda of a losing constantly political party ......its all they are good at  :nige:
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 533


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:11:17 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 08:56:54 PM
Awww can we keep him as a pet ,  there again , there is a lovely thread OTR about Thatcher that   Westy should be fucking ashamed of....but he won't , because it fits the bile filled agenda of a losing constantly political party ......its all they are good at  :nige:

Im afraid they exist in a mentally unstable echo chamber.
Logged
Henry Chinaski

Offline Offline

Posts: 30



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:17:46 PM »
Errr... great points guys. Orwell would be quaking in his boots at the intellectual might of a few RWNJ's stuck on a dead board 'cos they were too stupid not to get banned OTR

klins

The current cabinet aren't conservatives they are mad Libertarians. The average working-class Tory can't spell Libertarian and has no idea what it means

Imagine thinking that Johnson, Sunak or JRM went into politics to help anyone but themselves and their wealthy backers

souey
Logged
"Watching the bull get the matador, thats the best" - Bukowski
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 