Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 15, 2022, 02:23:49 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Scouse Scum
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Scouse Scum (Read 211 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 630
Scouse Scum
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:10:45 PM »
Booed the future king and also God save the queen.
What sort of treacherous, traitorous cunt boos their own national anthem??
These arseholes are Englands shame.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10816643/Prince-William-BOOED-Wembley-crowd-FA-Cup-Final.html
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 674
Re: Scouse Scum
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:12:19 AM »
Doff your cap son
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 319
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Scouse Scum
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:07:29 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 09:10:45 PM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10816643/Prince-William-BOOED-Wembley-crowd-FA-Cup-Final.html
"Connor O'Neill, football writer for the Liverpool Echo, said Liverpool fans 'are well known' for booing God Save The Queen at Wembley and claimed that the reasons date from the city's antipathy towards Margaret Thatcher's Tory government in the 1980s"
No it wasn't. We all know the real reason why. But what else would you expect some bullshitting journo of irish/catholic descent to say?
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
dixieland
Offline
Posts: 1 398
Re: Scouse Scum
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:07:15 AM »
What a team, what a manager, the trophies just keep a coming.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 185
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Scouse Scum
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:17:17 AM »
They do attract common traits of unbridled shithousery, lack of tact and victim-hood
Hopefully a national day of celebration for Hillsborough will let them know their place
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 10:28:05 AM by Westlane_rightwinger
»
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 531
Re: Scouse Scum
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:47:10 PM »
There has always been a large scum element within their support. Loathesome club.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 835
Re: Scouse Scum
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:56:23 PM »
YNWA
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...