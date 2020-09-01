Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 15, 2022, 02:23:49 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Scouse Scum  (Read 211 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 630


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:10:45 PM »
Booed the future king and also God save the queen.

What sort of treacherous, traitorous cunt boos their own national anthem??

These arseholes are Englands shame.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10816643/Prince-William-BOOED-Wembley-crowd-FA-Cup-Final.html
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 674



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:12:19 AM »
Doff your cap son
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 319

Bausor OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:07:29 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:10:45 PM

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10816643/Prince-William-BOOED-Wembley-crowd-FA-Cup-Final.html

"Connor O'Neill, football writer for the Liverpool Echo, said Liverpool fans 'are well known' for booing God Save The Queen at Wembley and claimed that the reasons date from the city's antipathy towards Margaret Thatcher's Tory government in the 1980s"

No it wasn't. We all know the real reason why. But what else would you expect some bullshitting journo of irish/catholic descent to say?  :wanker:
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
dixieland
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 398


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:07:15 AM »
What a team, what a manager, the trophies just keep a coming.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 185


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:17:17 AM »
They do attract common traits of unbridled shithousery, lack of tact and victim-hood

Hopefully a national day of celebration for Hillsborough will let them know their place
« Last Edit: Today at 10:28:05 AM by Westlane_rightwinger » Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 531


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:47:10 PM »
There has always been a large scum element within their support. Loathesome club.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 835



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:56:23 PM »
YNWA  :pope2: :pope2: :pope2:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 