Author Topic: Karl Darlow!  (Read 247 times)
Ben G
« on: May 13, 2022, 11:10:14 AM »
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/sport/20131992.middlesbrough-make-move-newcastle-keeper-karl-darlow/

I say yes
Logged
John Theone
« Reply #1 on: May 16, 2022, 04:33:04 PM »
 :like:

Living in Darlo how could I not agree?

 :nige:
Logged
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:02:03 AM »
I would take him he has to be an upgrade on Lumley - daniels has done ok when stepping in so I would maybe look to keep him on - I do however think Wilder like many managers/coaches these days wants a ball playing keeper - so if the geordie keeper has that in his locker - it could be on - he will be on a wedge-like so more than likely a nother loan
Logged
