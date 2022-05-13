Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 16, 2022, 05:10:55 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Karl Darlow!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Karl Darlow! (Read 185 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 5 109
Karl Darlow!
«
on:
May 13, 2022, 11:10:14 AM »
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/sport/20131992.middlesbrough-make-move-newcastle-keeper-karl-darlow/
I say yes
Logged
Tory Cunt
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 530
Re: Karl Darlow!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:33:04 PM »
Living in Darlo how could I not agree?
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...