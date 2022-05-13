|
Henry Chinaski
Posts: 34
Just playing to their frothing Gammon base - Daily Mail readers love to hate whatever they are told to - Teachers, the young, Civil Servants, Remainers etc
So dumb they think Rees-Mogg not having a computer on his desk is something to be proud of
Henry Chinaski
Posts: 34
Not doing a great job of this troll business are you?
You bit ya daft c*nt
Squarewheelbike
It's the Tory way, slag off and demonise a work sector, make huge cuts and blame them, flog the sector off and watch it become 85% French owned!
Im confused are you referring to EDF? They only enter into the UK market in 1998 1 year into Blairs government.
Basically its a Neoliberal problem that has been around since Thatcherism and continued under Blair and now the morons seem to think the solution is a return to blairism neoliberalism
Utterly stupid
Yes, I realise you're confused. Thatcher flogging off "the family jewels" (Lord Stockton) was always nothing more than a vote buying scam to get people to splash out on what was publicly owned. The true ramifications would not be apparent for twenty odd years by which time she'd be long gone. And here we are now with our electricity industry in the hands of a foreign nationalised company. But that's OK, because all those Tory mugs got a nice caravan for their retirement out of it!
