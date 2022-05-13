Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The Civil Service  (Read 737 times)
Bernie
« on: May 13, 2022, 08:46:20 AM »
Looks like the government have had enough.

They worked to try and thwart brexit, they said they would refuse to implement the rwanda scheme, and above all they refused to return to their offices after covid.

Now Boris & JRM are going to give a big chunk of them the boot.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10811331/Bloodbath-civil-service-91-000-jobs-axed-shake-save-3-5bn.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10811273/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-Working-Home-Brexit-hating-Whitehall-needs-hurricane-force-hosing-down.html
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: May 13, 2022, 08:54:03 AM »
Excellent if they actually do it. Talk is cheap.
Rutters
« Reply #2 on: May 13, 2022, 09:07:04 AM »
Dominic Cummings had it right re Civil Service but Boris chose Carrie.
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #3 on: May 13, 2022, 10:36:54 AM »
Good news

They gave the BBC lot a good kick and pushing jobs to Salford has put them in their place
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #4 on: May 13, 2022, 04:40:25 PM »
All because the Mewling Pencil can't get Victorian head around modern working practices, that twat would love nothing more than to bring back Workhouses and Child Labour!
Rutters
« Reply #5 on: May 13, 2022, 05:37:46 PM »
Bit dramatic.

I think he just wants them to work as instructed and more efficiently.

What's wrong with that?
Winston
« Reply #6 on: May 13, 2022, 09:00:11 PM »
It reads like catastrophization to me - which is the inability to intellectually understand a subject so the only possible explanation must be an absolute extreme such as a desire to return to the Victorian ages


Squarewheelbike
« Reply #7 on: May 13, 2022, 10:22:24 PM »
Or sarcasm!
Henry Chinaski

Offline Offline

« Reply #8 on: May 15, 2022, 04:04:56 PM »
Just playing to their frothing Gammon base - Daily Mail readers love to hate whatever they are told to - Teachers, the young, Civil Servants, Remainers etc

So dumb they think Rees-Mogg not having a computer on his desk is something to be proud of

souey
John Theone
« Reply #9 on: May 16, 2022, 09:37:02 PM »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on May 15, 2022, 04:04:56 PM
Just playing to their frothing Gammon base - Daily Mail readers love to hate whatever they are told to - Teachers, the young, Civil Servants, Remainers etc

So dumb they think Rees-Mogg not having a computer on his desk is something to be proud of

souey

Not doing a great job of this troll business are you?

 :dftt:
Henry Chinaski

Offline Offline

« Reply #10 on: May 17, 2022, 11:59:57 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on May 16, 2022, 09:37:02 PM
Not doing a great job of this troll business are you?

 :dftt:

You bit ya daft c*nt

:basil:
Winston
*****
« Reply #11 on: May 17, 2022, 03:33:12 PM »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on May 17, 2022, 11:59:57 AM
Quote from: John Theone on May 16, 2022, 09:37:02 PM
Not doing a great job of this troll business are you?

 :dftt:

You bit ya daft c*nt

:basil:

Breathe in that relaxation  monkey
headset
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:19:00 PM »
It's a big call but if they are not performing - then they leave themselves open to redundancy or privatisation...... that's the way of life..

never nice to see people lose their jobs unless of course they are out and out lazy fuckers regardless of the sector they work in
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:07:53 PM »
It's the Tory way, slag off and demonise a work sector, make huge cuts and blame them, flog the sector off and watch it become 85% French owned!
Bill Buxton
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:28:03 PM »
Public Sector is a real problem. Overstaffed  and with an entitlement attitude. The NHS at NON  clinical level is a prime example. I would advocate a huge cut in the workforce. Those made redundant can then get proper jobs.  Vacancies are at an all time high in the private sector. They might not be able to  work in their Jim jams though.
Winston
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:01:17 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:07:53 PM
It's the Tory way, slag off and demonise a work sector, make huge cuts and blame them, flog the sector off and watch it become 85% French owned!

Im confused are you referring to EDF? They only enter into the UK market in 1998 1 year into Blairs government.

Basically its a Neoliberal problem that has been around since Thatcherism and continued under Blair and now the morons seem to think the solution is a return to blairism neoliberalism

Utterly stupid
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:35:27 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 07:01:17 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:07:53 PM
It's the Tory way, slag off and demonise a work sector, make huge cuts and blame them, flog the sector off and watch it become 85% French owned!

Im confused are you referring to EDF? They only enter into the UK market in 1998 1 year into Blairs government.

Basically its a Neoliberal problem that has been around since Thatcherism and continued under Blair and now the morons seem to think the solution is a return to blairism neoliberalism

Utterly stupid

Yes, I realise you're confused. Thatcher flogging off "the family jewels" (Lord Stockton) was always nothing more than a vote buying scam to get people to splash out on what was publicly owned. The true ramifications would not be apparent for twenty odd years by which time she'd be long gone. And here we are now with our electricity industry in the hands of a foreign nationalised company. But that's OK, because all those Tory mugs got a nice caravan for their retirement out of it!
Winston
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:35:39 PM »
She didnt flog it off to ESF I think we can agree on that!

Youre trying to question how does EDF own so much of the UK energy market which Id also like to know

But lets start from 1998 when EDF controls zero percent and Labour are in charge

kippers
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:27:47 PM »
If they insist on wfh, then reduce the 'London' pay grade and cancel travel allowance.
 Priti Patel was right, they are entitled lazy cunts
