Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 630





Posts: 7 630 The Civil Service « on: May 13, 2022, 08:46:20 AM »



They worked to try and thwart brexit, they said they would refuse to implement the rwanda scheme, and above all they refused to return to their offices after covid.



Now Boris & JRM are going to give a big chunk of them the boot.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10811331/Bloodbath-civil-service-91-000-jobs-axed-shake-save-3-5bn.html



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10811273/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-Working-Home-Brexit-hating-Whitehall-needs-hurricane-force-hosing-down.html Looks like the government have had enough.They worked to try and thwart brexit, they said they would refuse to implement the rwanda scheme, and above all they refused to return to their offices after covid.Now Boris & JRM are going to give a big chunk of them the boot. Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 683





Posts: 683 Re: The Civil Service « Reply #2 on: May 13, 2022, 09:07:04 AM » Dominic Cummings had it right re Civil Service but Boris chose Carrie. Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 1 189





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 189Fred West ruined my wife Re: The Civil Service « Reply #3 on: May 13, 2022, 10:36:54 AM » Good news



They gave the BBC lot a good kick and pushing jobs to Salford has put them in their place Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 461





Posts: 7 461 Re: The Civil Service « Reply #4 on: May 13, 2022, 04:40:25 PM » All because the Mewling Pencil can't get Victorian head around modern working practices, that twat would love nothing more than to bring back Workhouses and Child Labour! Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 683





Posts: 683 Re: The Civil Service « Reply #5 on: May 13, 2022, 05:37:46 PM » Bit dramatic.



I think he just wants them to work as instructed and more efficiently.



What's wrong with that? Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 858





Posts: 858 Re: The Civil Service « Reply #6 on: May 13, 2022, 09:00:11 PM » It reads like catastrophization to me - which is the inability to intellectually understand a subject so the only possible explanation must be an absolute extreme such as a desire to return to the Victorian ages





Logged

Henry Chinaski

Offline



Posts: 34







Posts: 34 Re: The Civil Service « Reply #8 on: May 15, 2022, 04:04:56 PM »



So dumb they think Rees-Mogg not having a computer on his desk is something to be proud of



Just playing to their frothing Gammon base - Daily Mail readers love to hate whatever they are told to - Teachers, the young, Civil Servants, Remainers etcSo dumb they think Rees-Mogg not having a computer on his desk is something to be proud of Logged "Watching the bull get the matador, thats the best" - Bukowski

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 531







Posts: 531 Re: The Civil Service « Reply #9 on: May 16, 2022, 09:37:02 PM » Quote from: Henry Chinaski on May 15, 2022, 04:04:56 PM



So dumb they think Rees-Mogg not having a computer on his desk is something to be proud of





Just playing to their frothing Gammon base - Daily Mail readers love to hate whatever they are told to - Teachers, the young, Civil Servants, Remainers etcSo dumb they think Rees-Mogg not having a computer on his desk is something to be proud of

Not doing a great job of this troll business are you?



Not doing a great job of this troll business are you? Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 217





Posts: 5 217 Re: The Civil Service « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:19:00 PM » It's a big call but if they are not performing - then they leave themselves open to redundancy or privatisation...... that's the way of life..



never nice to see people lose their jobs unless of course they are out and out lazy fuckers regardless of the sector they work in



Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 461





Posts: 7 461 Re: The Civil Service « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:07:53 PM » It's the Tory way, slag off and demonise a work sector, make huge cuts and blame them, flog the sector off and watch it become 85% French owned! Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 537





Posts: 5 537 Re: The Civil Service « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:28:03 PM » Public Sector is a real problem. Overstaffed and with an entitlement attitude. The NHS at NON clinical level is a prime example. I would advocate a huge cut in the workforce. Those made redundant can then get proper jobs. Vacancies are at an all time high in the private sector. They might not be able to  work in their Jim jams though. Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 858





Posts: 858 Re: The Civil Service « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:01:17 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:07:53 PM It's the Tory way, slag off and demonise a work sector, make huge cuts and blame them, flog the sector off and watch it become 85% French owned!



Im confused are you referring to EDF? They only enter into the UK market in 1998 1 year into Blairs government.



Basically its a Neoliberal problem that has been around since Thatcherism and continued under Blair and now the morons seem to think the solution is a return to blairism neoliberalism



Utterly stupid Im confused are you referring to EDF? They only enter into the UK market in 1998 1 year into Blairs government.Basically its a Neoliberal problem that has been around since Thatcherism and continued under Blair and now the morons seem to think the solution is a return to blairism neoliberalismUtterly stupid Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 461





Posts: 7 461 Re: The Civil Service « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:35:27 PM » Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 07:01:17 PM Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:07:53 PM It's the Tory way, slag off and demonise a work sector, make huge cuts and blame them, flog the sector off and watch it become 85% French owned!



Im confused are you referring to EDF? They only enter into the UK market in 1998 1 year into Blairs government.



Basically its a Neoliberal problem that has been around since Thatcherism and continued under Blair and now the morons seem to think the solution is a return to blairism neoliberalism



Utterly stupid

Im confused are you referring to EDF? They only enter into the UK market in 1998 1 year into Blairs government.Basically its a Neoliberal problem that has been around since Thatcherism and continued under Blair and now the morons seem to think the solution is a return to blairism neoliberalismUtterly stupid

Yes, I realise you're confused. Thatcher flogging off "the family jewels" (Lord Stockton) was always nothing more than a vote buying scam to get people to splash out on what was publicly owned. The true ramifications would not be apparent for twenty odd years by which time she'd be long gone. And here we are now with our electricity industry in the hands of a foreign nationalised company. But that's OK, because all those Tory mugs got a nice caravan for their retirement out of it! Yes, I realise you're confused. Thatcher flogging off "the family jewels" (Lord Stockton) was always nothing more than a vote buying scam to get people to splash out on what was publicly owned. The true ramifications would not be apparent for twenty odd years by which time she'd be long gone. And here we are now with our electricity industry in the hands of a foreign nationalised company. But that's OK, because all those Tory mugs got a nice caravan for their retirement out of it! Logged