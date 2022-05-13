Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 17, 2022, 02:58:23 PM
Topic: The Civil Service  (Read 516 times)
Bernie
« on: May 13, 2022, 08:46:20 AM »
Looks like the government have had enough.

They worked to try and thwart brexit, they said they would refuse to implement the rwanda scheme, and above all they refused to return to their offices after covid.

Now Boris & JRM are going to give a big chunk of them the boot.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10811331/Bloodbath-civil-service-91-000-jobs-axed-shake-save-3-5bn.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10811273/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-Working-Home-Brexit-hating-Whitehall-needs-hurricane-force-hosing-down.html
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: May 13, 2022, 08:54:03 AM »
Excellent if they actually do it. Talk is cheap.
Rutters
« Reply #2 on: May 13, 2022, 09:07:04 AM »
Dominic Cummings had it right re Civil Service but Boris chose Carrie.
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #3 on: May 13, 2022, 10:36:54 AM »
Good news

They gave the BBC lot a good kick and pushing jobs to Salford has put them in their place
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #4 on: May 13, 2022, 04:40:25 PM »
All because the Mewling Pencil can't get Victorian head around modern working practices, that twat would love nothing more than to bring back Workhouses and Child Labour!
Rutters
« Reply #5 on: May 13, 2022, 05:37:46 PM »
Bit dramatic.

I think he just wants them to work as instructed and more efficiently.

What's wrong with that?
Winston
« Reply #6 on: May 13, 2022, 09:00:11 PM »
It reads like catastrophization to me - which is the inability to intellectually understand a subject so the only possible explanation must be an absolute extreme such as a desire to return to the Victorian ages


Squarewheelbike
« Reply #7 on: May 13, 2022, 10:22:24 PM »
Or sarcasm!
Henry Chinaski

« Reply #8 on: May 15, 2022, 04:04:56 PM »
Just playing to their frothing Gammon base - Daily Mail readers love to hate whatever they are told to - Teachers, the young, Civil Servants, Remainers etc

So dumb they think Rees-Mogg not having a computer on his desk is something to be proud of

souey
John Theone
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:37:02 PM »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on May 15, 2022, 04:04:56 PM
Just playing to their frothing Gammon base - Daily Mail readers love to hate whatever they are told to - Teachers, the young, Civil Servants, Remainers etc

So dumb they think Rees-Mogg not having a computer on his desk is something to be proud of

souey

Not doing a great job of this troll business are you?

 :dftt:
Henry Chinaski

« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:59:57 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 09:37:02 PM
Not doing a great job of this troll business are you?

 :dftt:

You bit ya daft c*nt

:basil:
