May 16, 2022, 09:49:03 PM
The Civil Service
Topic: The Civil Service (Read 438 times)
Bernie
The Civil Service

on:
May 13, 2022, 08:46:20 AM »
Looks like the government have had enough.
They worked to try and thwart brexit, they said they would refuse to implement the rwanda scheme, and above all they refused to return to their offices after covid.
Now Boris & JRM are going to give a big chunk of them the boot.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10811331/Bloodbath-civil-service-91-000-jobs-axed-shake-save-3-5bn.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10811273/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-Working-Home-Brexit-hating-Whitehall-needs-hurricane-force-hosing-down.html
Bill Buxton
Re: The Civil Service

Reply #1 on:
May 13, 2022, 08:54:03 AM »
Excellent if they actually do it. Talk is cheap.
Rutters
Re: The Civil Service

Reply #2 on:
May 13, 2022, 09:07:04 AM »
Dominic Cummings had it right re Civil Service but Boris chose Carrie.
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: The Civil Service

Reply #3 on:
May 13, 2022, 10:36:54 AM »
Good news
They gave the BBC lot a good kick and pushing jobs to Salford has put them in their place
Squarewheelbike
Re: The Civil Service

Reply #4 on:
May 13, 2022, 04:40:25 PM »
All because the Mewling Pencil can't get Victorian head around modern working practices, that twat would love nothing more than to bring back Workhouses and Child Labour!
Rutters
Re: The Civil Service

Reply #5 on:
May 13, 2022, 05:37:46 PM »
Bit dramatic.
I think he just wants them to work as instructed and more efficiently.
What's wrong with that?
Winston
Re: The Civil Service

Reply #6 on:
May 13, 2022, 09:00:11 PM »
It reads like catastrophization to me - which is the inability to intellectually understand a subject so the only possible explanation must be an absolute extreme such as a desire to return to the Victorian ages
Squarewheelbike
Re: The Civil Service

Reply #7 on:
May 13, 2022, 10:22:24 PM »
Or sarcasm!
Henry Chinaski
Re: The Civil Service

Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 04:04:56 PM »
Just playing to their frothing Gammon base - Daily Mail readers love to hate whatever they are told to - Teachers, the young, Civil Servants, Remainers etc
So dumb they think Rees-Mogg not having a computer on his desk is something to be proud of
John Theone
Re: The Civil Service

Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:37:02 PM »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on
Yesterday
at 04:04:56 PM
Just playing to their frothing Gammon base - Daily Mail readers love to hate whatever they are told to - Teachers, the young, Civil Servants, Remainers etc
So dumb they think Rees-Mogg not having a computer on his desk is something to be proud of
Not doing a great job of this troll business are you?
