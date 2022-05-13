Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 630





Posts: 7 630 The Civil Service « on: May 13, 2022, 08:46:20 AM »



They worked to try and thwart brexit, they said they would refuse to implement the rwanda scheme, and above all they refused to return to their offices after covid.



Now Boris & JRM are going to give a big chunk of them the boot.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10811331/Bloodbath-civil-service-91-000-jobs-axed-shake-save-3-5bn.html



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10811273/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-Working-Home-Brexit-hating-Whitehall-needs-hurricane-force-hosing-down.html Looks like the government have had enough.They worked to try and thwart brexit, they said they would refuse to implement the rwanda scheme, and above all they refused to return to their offices after covid.Now Boris & JRM are going to give a big chunk of them the boot. Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 681





Posts: 681 Re: The Civil Service « Reply #2 on: May 13, 2022, 09:07:04 AM » Dominic Cummings had it right re Civil Service but Boris chose Carrie. Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 1 189





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 189Fred West ruined my wife Re: The Civil Service « Reply #3 on: May 13, 2022, 10:36:54 AM » Good news



They gave the BBC lot a good kick and pushing jobs to Salford has put them in their place Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 456





Posts: 7 456 Re: The Civil Service « Reply #4 on: May 13, 2022, 04:40:25 PM » All because the Mewling Pencil can't get Victorian head around modern working practices, that twat would love nothing more than to bring back Workhouses and Child Labour! Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 681





Posts: 681 Re: The Civil Service « Reply #5 on: May 13, 2022, 05:37:46 PM » Bit dramatic.



I think he just wants them to work as instructed and more efficiently.



What's wrong with that? Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 854





Posts: 854 Re: The Civil Service « Reply #6 on: May 13, 2022, 09:00:11 PM » It reads like catastrophization to me - which is the inability to intellectually understand a subject so the only possible explanation must be an absolute extreme such as a desire to return to the Victorian ages





Logged

Henry Chinaski

Offline



Posts: 33







Posts: 33 Re: The Civil Service « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:04:56 PM »



So dumb they think Rees-Mogg not having a computer on his desk is something to be proud of



Just playing to their frothing Gammon base - Daily Mail readers love to hate whatever they are told to - Teachers, the young, Civil Servants, Remainers etcSo dumb they think Rees-Mogg not having a computer on his desk is something to be proud of Logged "Watching the bull get the matador, thats the best" - Bukowski