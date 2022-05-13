Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 13, 2022, 07:58:37 PM
Topic: The Civil Service
Bernie
« on: Today at 08:46:20 AM »
Looks like the government have had enough.

They worked to try and thwart brexit, they said they would refuse to implement the rwanda scheme, and above all they refused to return to their offices after covid.

Now Boris & JRM are going to give a big chunk of them the boot.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10811331/Bloodbath-civil-service-91-000-jobs-axed-shake-save-3-5bn.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10811273/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-Working-Home-Brexit-hating-Whitehall-needs-hurricane-force-hosing-down.html
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:54:03 AM »
Excellent if they actually do it. Talk is cheap.
Rutters
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:07:04 AM »
Dominic Cummings had it right re Civil Service but Boris chose Carrie.
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:36:54 AM »
Good news

They gave the BBC lot a good kick and pushing jobs to Salford has put them in their place
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:40:25 PM »
All because the Mewling Pencil can't get Victorian head around modern working practices, that twat would love nothing more than to bring back Workhouses and Child Labour!
Rutters
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:37:46 PM »
Bit dramatic.

I think he just wants them to work as instructed and more efficiently.

What's wrong with that?
