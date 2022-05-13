Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 629





Posts: 7 629 The Civil Service « on: Today at 08:46:20 AM »



They worked to try and thwart brexit, they said they would refuse to implement the rwanda scheme, and above all they refused to return to their offices after covid.



Now Boris & JRM are going to give a big chunk of them the boot.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10811331/Bloodbath-civil-service-91-000-jobs-axed-shake-save-3-5bn.html



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10811273/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-Working-Home-Brexit-hating-Whitehall-needs-hurricane-force-hosing-down.html Looks like the government have had enough.They worked to try and thwart brexit, they said they would refuse to implement the rwanda scheme, and above all they refused to return to their offices after covid.Now Boris & JRM are going to give a big chunk of them the boot. Logged