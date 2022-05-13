Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 13, 2022
Topic: The Civil Service
Bernie
Today at 08:46:20 AM
Looks like the government have had enough.

They worked to try and thwart brexit, they said they would refuse to implement the rwanda scheme, and above all they refused to return to their offices after covid.

Now Boris & JRM are going to give a big chunk of them the boot.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10811331/Bloodbath-civil-service-91-000-jobs-axed-shake-save-3-5bn.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10811273/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-Working-Home-Brexit-hating-Whitehall-needs-hurricane-force-hosing-down.html
Bill Buxton
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:54:03 AM
Excellent if they actually do it. Talk is cheap.
Rutters
Reply #2 on: Today at 09:07:04 AM
Dominic Cummings had it right re Civil Service but Boris chose Carrie.
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


Reply #3 on: Today at 10:36:54 AM
Good news

They gave the BBC lot a good kick and pushing jobs to Salford has put them in their place
