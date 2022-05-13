Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Well done admin  (Read 711 times)
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 508


« on: May 13, 2022, 06:19:23 AM »
Looks like you deleted the absolute diarrhea thread about a despotic autocrat!

BIG thumbs up from me!  :like:
Logged
Rutters
Posts: 683


« Reply #1 on: May 13, 2022, 09:11:59 AM »
Another thread about Rob Nichols?
Logged
plazmuh
Posts: 14 588


« Reply #2 on: May 14, 2022, 02:39:09 PM »
Strange thing

If this happened in North korea or China You would call it censorship..

How times have changed in the west..

So is being Pro Putin and Anti Ukraine allowed any more??

Asking for a friend

 :like:
« Last Edit: May 14, 2022, 03:13:53 PM by plazmuh » Logged
Henry Chinaski

Posts: 34



« Reply #3 on: May 15, 2022, 06:07:08 PM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on May 13, 2022, 06:19:23 AM
Looks like you deleted the absolute diarrhea thread about a despotic autocrat!

BIG thumbs up from me!  :like:

Looks like they were very quick to ban the repeat offender troll "wanklepacker", now pretending to be Crocket on Red Raw

:ponce:
Logged
"Watching the bull get the matador, thats the best" - Bukowski
WINKLEPICKERS

Posts: 11


« Reply #4 on: May 16, 2022, 03:07:00 PM »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on May 15, 2022, 06:07:08 PM
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on May 13, 2022, 06:19:23 AM
Looks like you deleted the absolute diarrhea thread about a despotic autocrat!

BIG thumbs up from me!  :like:

Looks like they were very quick to ban the repeat offender troll "wanklepacker", now pretending to be Crocket on Red Raw

Personally I've had a little nibble @ 6/4 with BetVictor on Herman Munster Head 
Logged
WINKLEPICKERS

Posts: 11


« Reply #5 on: May 16, 2022, 03:21:01 PM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on May 13, 2022, 06:19:23 AM
Looks like you deleted the absolute diarrhea thread about a despotic autocrat!

BIG thumbs up from me!  :like:




Admin Never deleted my post I did . You weren't worthy of it or you simply didn't have the intellect to  take it all in . There is a Audi version below it might be a better bet for you to try and understand what's what  :duh:

http://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/jacques-baud/id1449753062?i=1000560946382           
Logged
John Theone
*****
Posts: 531



« Reply #6 on: May 16, 2022, 04:28:29 PM »
Quote from: WINKLEPICKERS on May 16, 2022, 03:21:01 PM
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on May 13, 2022, 06:19:23 AM
Looks like you deleted the absolute diarrhea thread about a despotic autocrat!

BIG thumbs up from me!  :like:




Admin Never deleted my post I did . You weren't worthy of it or you simply didn't have the intellect to  take it all in . There is a Audi version below it might be a better bet for you to try and understand what's what  :duh:

http://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/jacques-baud/id1449753062?i=1000560946382           


Translation - he shit his pants

Again...

 :wanker:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Posts: 45 838



« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:31:41 PM »
Quote from: WINKLEPICKERS on May 16, 2022, 03:21:01 PM
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on May 13, 2022, 06:19:23 AM
Looks like you deleted the absolute diarrhea thread about a despotic autocrat!

BIG thumbs up from me!  :like:




Admin Never deleted my post I did . You weren't worthy of it or you simply didn't have the intellect to  take it all in . There is a Audi version below it might be a better bet for you to try and understand what's what  :duh:

http://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/jacques-baud/id1449753062?i=1000560946382           





An Audi version sounds much more up my street 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Posts: 17 681



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:38:42 PM »
I used to like Audis. Not so much now. Bored with them even though they are class pieces of work.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Posts: 5 536


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:48:39 PM »
Audis. Four zeros on the grill and one behind the wheel.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Posts: 17 681



« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:29:37 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:48:39 PM
Audis. Four zeros on the grill and one behind the wheel.

You can dream, Bill 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Posts: 45 838



« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:22:21 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:48:39 PM
Audis. Four zeros on the grill and one behind the wheel.


Theyre not for daily Mail readers. Its actually in the user manual.


Stay in your lane 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
*****
Posts: 5 536


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:37:33 PM »
Well the team we did the double over has made it to Wembley.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Posts: 45 838



« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:54:06 PM »
Fair play to them. They played the loan market well, where as we fucked it up


Spence, Garner, Davis  vs Sporar, Connolly, Balogun
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
