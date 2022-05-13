Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 17, 2022, 06:53:13 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Well done admin
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Well done admin (Read 640 times)
0 Members and 10 Guests are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 508
Well done admin
«
on:
May 13, 2022, 06:19:23 AM »
Looks like you deleted the absolute diarrhea thread about a despotic autocrat!
BIG thumbs up from me!
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 683
Re: Well done admin
«
Reply #1 on:
May 13, 2022, 09:11:59 AM »
Another thread about Rob Nichols?
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 588
Re: Well done admin
«
Reply #2 on:
May 14, 2022, 02:39:09 PM »
Strange thing
If this happened in North korea or China You would call it censorship..
How times have changed in the west..
So is being Pro Putin and Anti Ukraine allowed any more??
Asking for a friend
«
Last Edit: May 14, 2022, 03:13:53 PM by plazmuh
»
Logged
Henry Chinaski
Offline
Posts: 34
Re: Well done admin
«
Reply #3 on:
May 15, 2022, 06:07:08 PM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on May 13, 2022, 06:19:23 AM
Looks like you deleted the absolute diarrhea thread about a despotic autocrat!
BIG thumbs up from me!
Looks like they were very quick to ban the repeat offender troll "wanklepacker", now pretending to be Crocket on Red Raw
Logged
"Watching the bull get the matador, thats the best" - Bukowski
WINKLEPICKERS
Offline
Posts: 11
Re: Well done admin
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 03:07:00 PM »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on May 15, 2022, 06:07:08 PM
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on May 13, 2022, 06:19:23 AM
Looks like you deleted the absolute diarrhea thread about a despotic autocrat!
BIG thumbs up from me!
Looks like they were very quick to ban the repeat offender troll "wanklepacker", now pretending to be Crocket on Red Raw
Personally I've had a little nibble @ 6/4 with BetVictor on Herman Munster Head
Logged
WINKLEPICKERS
Offline
Posts: 11
Re: Well done admin
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 03:21:01 PM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on May 13, 2022, 06:19:23 AM
Looks like you deleted the absolute diarrhea thread about a despotic autocrat!
BIG thumbs up from me!
Admin Never deleted my post I did . You weren't worthy of it or you simply didn't have the intellect to take it all in . There is a Audi version below it might be a better bet for you to try and understand what's what
http://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/jacques-baud/id1449753062?i=1000560946382
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 531
Re: Well done admin
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 04:28:29 PM »
Quote from: WINKLEPICKERS on
Yesterday
at 03:21:01 PM
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on May 13, 2022, 06:19:23 AM
Looks like you deleted the absolute diarrhea thread about a despotic autocrat!
BIG thumbs up from me!
Admin Never deleted my post I did . You weren't worthy of it or you simply didn't have the intellect to take it all in . There is a Audi version below it might be a better bet for you to try and understand what's what
http://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/jacques-baud/id1449753062?i=1000560946382
Translation - he shit his pants
Again...
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 836
Re: Well done admin
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:31:41 PM »
Quote from: WINKLEPICKERS on
Yesterday
at 03:21:01 PM
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on May 13, 2022, 06:19:23 AM
Looks like you deleted the absolute diarrhea thread about a despotic autocrat!
BIG thumbs up from me!
Admin Never deleted my post I did . You weren't worthy of it or you simply didn't have the intellect to take it all in . There is a Audi version below it might be a better bet for you to try and understand what's what
http://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/jacques-baud/id1449753062?i=1000560946382
An Audi version sounds much more up my street
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 681
Re: Well done admin
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:38:42 PM »
I used to like Audis. Not so much now. Bored with them even though they are class pieces of work.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 535
Re: Well done admin
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:48:39 PM »
Audis. Four zeros on the grill and one behind the wheel.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 681
Re: Well done admin
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:29:37 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 05:48:39 PM
Audis. Four zeros on the grill and one behind the wheel.
You can dream, Bill
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...