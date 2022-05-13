Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 16, 2022, 05:10:49 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Well done admin
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Well done admin (Read 484 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 508
Well done admin
«
on:
May 13, 2022, 06:19:23 AM »
Looks like you deleted the absolute diarrhea thread about a despotic autocrat!
BIG thumbs up from me!
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 681
Re: Well done admin
«
Reply #1 on:
May 13, 2022, 09:11:59 AM »
Another thread about Rob Nichols?
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 586
Re: Well done admin
«
Reply #2 on:
May 14, 2022, 02:39:09 PM »
Strange thing
If this happened in North korea or China You would call it censorship..
How times have changed in the west..
So is being Pro Putin and Anti Ukraine allowed any more??
Asking for a friend
«
Last Edit: May 14, 2022, 03:13:53 PM by plazmuh
»
Logged
Henry Chinaski
Offline
Posts: 33
Re: Well done admin
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 06:07:08 PM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on May 13, 2022, 06:19:23 AM
Looks like you deleted the absolute diarrhea thread about a despotic autocrat!
BIG thumbs up from me!
Looks like they were very quick to ban the repeat offender troll "wanklepacker", now pretending to be Crocket on Red Raw
Logged
"Watching the bull get the matador, thats the best" - Bukowski
WINKLEPICKERS
Offline
Posts: 11
Re: Well done admin
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:07:00 PM »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on
Yesterday
at 06:07:08 PM
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on May 13, 2022, 06:19:23 AM
Looks like you deleted the absolute diarrhea thread about a despotic autocrat!
BIG thumbs up from me!
Looks like they were very quick to ban the repeat offender troll "wanklepacker", now pretending to be Crocket on Red Raw
Personally I've had a little nibble @ 6/4 with BetVictor on Herman Munster Head
Logged
WINKLEPICKERS
Offline
Posts: 11
Re: Well done admin
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:21:01 PM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on May 13, 2022, 06:19:23 AM
Looks like you deleted the absolute diarrhea thread about a despotic autocrat!
BIG thumbs up from me!
Admin Never deleted my post I did . You weren't worthy of it or you simply didn't have the intellect to take it all in . There is a Audi version below it might be a better bet for you to try and understand what's what
http://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/jacques-baud/id1449753062?i=1000560946382
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 530
Re: Well done admin
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:28:29 PM »
Quote from: WINKLEPICKERS on
Today
at 03:21:01 PM
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on May 13, 2022, 06:19:23 AM
Looks like you deleted the absolute diarrhea thread about a despotic autocrat!
BIG thumbs up from me!
Admin Never deleted my post I did . You weren't worthy of it or you simply didn't have the intellect to take it all in . There is a Audi version below it might be a better bet for you to try and understand what's what
http://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/jacques-baud/id1449753062?i=1000560946382
Translation - he shit his pants
Again...
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...