Author Topic: Well done admin  (Read 340 times)
« on: May 13, 2022, 06:19:23 AM »
Looks like you deleted the absolute diarrhea thread about a despotic autocrat!

BIG thumbs up from me!  :like:
« Reply #1 on: May 13, 2022, 09:11:59 AM »
Another thread about Rob Nichols?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:39:09 PM »
Strange thing

If this happened in North korea or China You would call it censorship..

How times have changed in the west..

So is being Pro Putin and Anti Ukraine allowed any more??

Asking for a friend

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:13:53 PM by plazmuh » Logged
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:07:08 PM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on May 13, 2022, 06:19:23 AM
Looks like you deleted the absolute diarrhea thread about a despotic autocrat!

BIG thumbs up from me!  :like:

Looks like they were very quick to ban the repeat offender troll "wanklepacker", now pretending to be Crocket on Red Raw

