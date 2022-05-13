Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 15, 2022, 08:11:08 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Well done admin
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Well done admin (Read 340 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 507
Well done admin
«
on:
May 13, 2022, 06:19:23 AM »
Looks like you deleted the absolute diarrhea thread about a despotic autocrat!
BIG thumbs up from me!
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 681
Re: Well done admin
«
Reply #1 on:
May 13, 2022, 09:11:59 AM »
Another thread about Rob Nichols?
Logged
plazmuh
Online
Posts: 14 586
Re: Well done admin
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 02:39:09 PM »
Strange thing
If this happened in North korea or China You would call it censorship..
How times have changed in the west..
So is being Pro Putin and Anti Ukraine allowed any more??
Asking for a friend
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 03:13:53 PM by plazmuh
»
Logged
Henry Chinaski
Online
Posts: 28
Re: Well done admin
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:07:08 PM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on May 13, 2022, 06:19:23 AM
Looks like you deleted the absolute diarrhea thread about a despotic autocrat!
BIG thumbs up from me!
Looks like they were very quick to ban the repeat offender troll "wanklepacker", now pretending to be Crocket on Red Raw
Logged
"Watching the bull get the matador, thats the best" - Bukowski
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...