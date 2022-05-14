Looks like you deleted the absolute diarrhea thread about a despotic autocrat!BIG thumbs up from me!

plazmuh

Re: Well done admin « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:39:09 PM »



If this happened in North korea or China You would call it censorship..



How times have changed in the west..



So is being Pro Putin and Anti Ukraine allowed any more??



Asking for a friend







