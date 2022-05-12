Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 12, 2022, 08:22:59 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Murdering Russian scrotes  (Read 27 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
*****
Online Online

Posts: 510


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:50:27 PM »
2 unarmed pensioners shot in the back.  All caught on CCTV.

Words fail me!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 